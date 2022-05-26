ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Michael K. Temple, 68, Jasper

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Temple, 68, of Jasper, died Wednesday, May 25, at his home. He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, August 7, 1953, to Conda Jr. and Ida Joe (Kraft) Temple. He married Kyong Ja Hong May 6, 1975. Michael was a 1971 graduate of Jasper High School. He...

newsnowdc.com

Dolores C. Klem, 98, Ireland

Dolores C. Klem, 98, of Ireland, died Saturday, May 28, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Ireland December 29, 1923, to Herman and Elizabeth (Zirkelbach) Schepers. She married Clarence Klem September 16, 1941, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland. He died October 2, 1983.
IRELAND, IN
newsnowdc.com

Esther M. Englert, 101, Jasper

Esther M. Englert, 101, of Jasper, died Friday, May 27, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. She was born in Celestine April 3, 1921, to Herman and Mary (Humbert) Theising. She married Lawrence B. Englert, May 5, 1921, at St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine. He died October 11, 1997.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson Co. church announces Community Summer Kickoff

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial Day events in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville veteran organization in need of laundry supplies

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous takes place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
VINCENNES, IN
witzamfm.com

Dubois Strong Awards Ninth Relocation Grant

Dubois Co. – The latest Dubois County Relocation Grant has been awarded to a Virginia family. William May has been awarded the ninth Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. William and his partner, Krystal Morgan, are relocating to Ferdinand from Lee County, Virginia with their son, Owen. William was drawn to Dubois County due of the number of jobs in manufacturing. He’ll be employed by MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand.
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor of Fairfield passes away

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Mayor Mike Dreith of Fairfield passed away Saturday, according to Mt. Carmel’s mayor. In a Facebook post, Mt. Carmel Mayor Joe Judge said Drieth passed away suddenly. He goes on to say Drieth was a great guy. Before becoming mayor, Drieth was president of John A. Logan College, Frontier Community College […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Handmade Market to feature regional artists June 4

Bloomington Handmade Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4. The fair is free to attend and will be held on Kirkwood Avenue between Lincoln Street and Indiana Avenue. BHM features artisans, crafters and designers from all over the Midwest. These artists are selected from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Granfalloon Festival to return to Bloomington June 1-5

Granfalloon Festival is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Presented annually by IU Arts and Humanities Council, Granfalloon will be held June 1-5 at various locations around campus and downtown Bloomington. This year, Granfalloon will be presented concurrently with the Indiana University Writers Conference and the Bloomington...
WEHT/WTVW

Appeal filed for Confederate statue in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy confirms to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal a judge’s ruling concerning the Confederate statue in Daviess County. The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is appealing the recent ruling that the Confederate monument on the Daviess County […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Charming New Coffee Shop Serves Breakfast and Lunch in Owensboro, Kentucky

Red Swing Coffee is the newest place in Owensboro to get your caffeine fix. When you need a cup of Joe to get a burst of energy, check out the menu and take a look inside. Red Swing Coffee is already making its mark in downtown Owensboro. They had their Grand Opening over the weekend so customers could sample their decadent waffles and coffee. Social media lit up over, so I wanted to find out more about this quant cafe' with a beautiful view.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.

Evansville Wartime Museum celebrates fifth-year anniversary. Ohio man kayaking to Gulf of Mexico for mental health awareness. Ohio man kayaking to Gulf of Mexico for mental health awareness. Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. Family of Casey White’s victim...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Red Cross helping Evansville family after Sunday fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say the Red Cross was called following a house fire Sunday. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on East Florida Street. Once crews arrived, they say they saw smoke showing from the attic. Officials say they found a fire in the kitchen, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ginger Leigh Corey

Ginger Leigh Corey, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Born June 13, 1976, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dennis and Brenda (Bridges) Corey. She worked in Caravan Janitorial at General Motors in Bedford and was a member of the Dive Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Wheel of Fortune, and was an avid lover of dolphins and Elvis. She also loved taking care of Chino and Millie, her adored pets. She loved getting to hear her brothers, Jeff and Joel play music together. She was very thrilled to get to be at her son’s wedding when he married his sweet fiancé, Emilee on May 20th of this year.
BEDFORD, IN

