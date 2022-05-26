Patricia A. “Pat” Meyer, 86, Jasper

Patricia A. “Pat” Meyer, 86, of Jasper, died Thursday, May 26, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. She was born in Loogootee June 9, 1935, to Lee and Florence (Street) Opel. She married Delbert Meyer September 9, 1954, at St....
Lola F. Gilmore, 87, of Birdseye, died Friday, May 27, at her daughter’s home in Jasper. She was born in Kyana, November 21, 1934, to Thomas and Evelyn (Basinger) Huff. She married Kenneth H. Gilmore June 24, 1950, at Mentor. He died August 27, 2020. Lola was a homemaker...
Ginger Leigh Corey, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Born June 13, 1976, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dennis and Brenda (Bridges) Corey. She worked in Caravan Janitorial at General Motors in Bedford and was a member of the Dive Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Wheel of Fortune, and was an avid lover of dolphins and Elvis. She also loved taking care of Chino and Millie, her adored pets. She loved getting to hear her brothers, Jeff and Joel play music together. She was very thrilled to get to be at her son’s wedding when he married his sweet fiancé, Emilee on May 20th of this year.
MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
UPDATE: As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe has been removed. Connie Moore, the mother of Casey White, has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for her son’s legal fees. She’s set a goal of $100,000. As of Friday afternoon, $275 had been raised. The fundraiser only refers...
As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than a month after a 5-year-old boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Indiana, a small community is rallying together to lay the unidentified child to rest. Even though community members don't know the boy's name or where he's from, they are still vowing...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife ArrestedIndiana State Police. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night. 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded […]
If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were stabbed early Sunday morning at a business on Dixie Highway. According to LMPD's Aaron M. Ellis, LMPD’s Third Division officers responded to a stabbing in the 8200 block of Dixie Hwy. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Ellis said they found two...
Long ago Robin Garr explained the origin of the original Clarksville Seafood Restaurant: “As the only surviving descendant of Louisville’s old Cape Codder chain, Clarksville Seafood upholds a long and honorable tradition.”. For years, perhaps even decades, Clarksville Seafood Restaurant was among the most mysterious eateries to call...
Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon that left one man with a gunshot wound. They say it happened on the 3000 block of North Fulton Avenue around 12:20 p.m. EPD says when they arrived on scene they found a man...
The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
Comments / 0