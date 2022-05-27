Honor Eagle recognizes DCO’s contribution to division

After a 25-year hiatus, the federally funded TRIO-Upward Bound Program will return to Fisk University. The program will increase the number of low-income, first-generation students in the metro Nashville area who will obtain their high school diploma and go on to earn their college degrees. Fisk was among a select group of institutions winning competitive grants awarded by the Department of Education for the cycle 2022-2027. Totaling $1,437,642 over a five-year period and $287,528 annually, Fisk University will partner with area high schools to stem the rates of lagging academic performance of students from low-income backgrounds. The funds also are intended to abate the troubling intersection of students who are both from low-income families and potentially first-generation to attend college.

