Fort Campbell, KY

Honor Eagle recognizes DCO’s contribution to division

fortcampbell-courier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Fort Campbell community, bade farewell to Col. Bernard Harrington, deputy commanding officer, or DCO, for support May 23 during an Honor Eagle ceremony to recognize his accomplishments and contributions to the Screaming Eagle team. “Bernie, there is no doubt that you...

fortcampbell-courier.com

clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County returns to in-person Memorial Day ceremony | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at the William O. Beach Civic Hall. Close to 300 people were in attendance for the event, which was the first in-person ceremony in three years because of concerns over COVID-19. A major part of the ceremony was the laying of wreaths honoring fallen military personnel. The first wreath was presented by the guest speaker for the event, retired Army Brig. Gen. Scott Brower, along with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and Montgomery County Commissioner Walker Woodruff.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wtxl.com

Army veteran's final wish granted, skydives one last time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You could say James Tuck feels most comfortable when he's off the ground. Tuck joined the U.S. Army in 1980, first going to Initial Entry Training at Fort Knox, KY and classed as an 11C, Infantry Mortarman. In 1981, he went to Airborne and Ranger school...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

CCHS celebrates the graduating seniors of 2022

Christian County High School bid farewell and good luck to 289 seniors Friday night, as graduation was held at the Stadium of Champions. While all students were recognized for their accomplishments and success, some special recognitions were given, including to Cynclaire Rodgers—whose family accepted her diploma—and Andrew Morgan, who passed away before they could graduate with their peers. Also recognized was Johnathan Ware, who was presented his diploma to cheers and happiness.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Fort Campbell, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Nashville News Hub

Chief Drake announced the appointment of a new inspector along with the promotion of a new captain and two new lieutenants

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the statement, all promotions are effective June 1, to fill existing vacancies. Chief Drake announced that Captain Baker is being appointed to the rank of Inspector and will oversee the Interpersonal Crimes Branch of the Investigative Services Bureau. Being promoted to captain and succeeding...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Todd Central graduates Class of 2022

Todd County Central High School honored 118 graduates with commencement of its Class of 2022 Friday evening in Elkton. Austin Wheeler is this year’s valedictorian and twins Josh and Jake Gillespie are the co-salutatorians. Making the top 10 percent of the class are Wheeler, Josh and Jake Gillespie, Abby...
ELKTON, KY
WSMV

Nashville company rewards Gallatin veteran for his service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local walk-in tub company made life a little easier for a Navy veteran in Gallatin on Thursday. Through its philanthropic program, Safe Step Cares, the Nashville based company, Safe Step, honored local hero, Doug Edwards, to close out Military Appreciation Month. The company surprised Edwards by gifing him a walk-in tub he was looking to purchase, along with a bonus walk-in shower.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Fisk University Receives $1.4M to Return Historic Upward Bound

After a 25-year hiatus, the federally funded TRIO-Upward Bound Program will return to Fisk University. The program will increase the number of low-income, first-generation students in the metro Nashville area who will obtain their high school diploma and go on to earn their college degrees. Fisk was among a select group of institutions winning competitive grants awarded by the Department of Education for the cycle 2022-2027. Totaling $1,437,642 over a five-year period and $287,528 annually, Fisk University will partner with area high schools to stem the rates of lagging academic performance of students from low-income backgrounds. The funds also are intended to abate the troubling intersection of students who are both from low-income families and potentially first-generation to attend college.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Spring Creek Parkway, arson fires, high school graduations and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Eagle’s View neighbors apprehensive about Spring Creek Parkway/Northeast Connector: They were surprised to learn about the parkway planned behind their homes, with some losing property to eminent domain. But property plats show the road planned for years. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Rutherford voters face quandary with Carr vs. Allen mayoral race

After years of wandering in the political wilderness, perennial candidate Joe Carr has an election he can win: Rutherford County mayor. As the Republican primary victor, he is guaranteed to pick up the votes of every person who simply marks the “R” box. But a major question is whether he can draw the backing of […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Rutherford voters face quandary with Carr vs. Allen mayoral race appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Christian, Todd, Trigg County green again on COVID map

Christian, Todd and Trigg counties have improved to green again on the Kentucky COVID-19 Community Spread Level map. The entire Pennyrile region had gone back into the yellow, but that only lasted one week. Lyon, Livingston and Crittenden County and much of the Purchase region are still yellow and McCracken County is the only “red” county in western Kentucky.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Waives Registration Fee For Renewals

Henry County Clerk Donna Craig has issued this information for motorists:. The Tennessee General Assembly has waived the state registration fee for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals occurring between July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. • It reduces a portion of state registration fees...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on College Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Monday night on College Street. At about 9:21 p.m., the motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at 1361 College St., in front of B&L Market, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Legislative Plaza to undergo $189 million renovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislative Plaza will look very different in the next few years. The Tennessee Department of General Services says it will undergo a $189-million renovation, all coming from taxpayer dollars. There’s a reason Porsha Blecher takes photos out on War Memorial Plaza every prom season. “It...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vogue Magazine

Tennessee Congressional Candidate Odessa Kelly Wants to Stand Up For the South

Odessa Kelly is the political archetype of the happy warrior. The social justice advocate, community leader, and East Nashville native is running her rookie campaign against Trump-aligned incumbent Mark Green for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, another in a recent spate of gerrymandered districts that has opened the once-fortified Democratic city to Republican conquest. Despite this, Kelly remains undeterred, even ebullient, in her fight for Nashville’s minority and working-class communities.
TENNESSEE STATE

