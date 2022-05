I first noticed this on 105.6 about 3 weeks ago - it has been there every time I've checked in the evenings, with a very listenable signal when my portable is pointing in the right direction. I am in Norwich and I was wondering how they've managed to get their signal out this far. This must be the first London pirate I've ever heard at home. Who else on here can hear this many miles outside of London?

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO