Parts of the Midwest are experiencing thunderstorms, hail and hurricane force winds, with the severe weather already having destroyed parts of a town in Minnesota. Also, funerals are beginning to be held in Uvalde, Texas as communities call for gun reform after dozens of people were killed and injured in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO