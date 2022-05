Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, and was limited to just one game and 27 snaps last season due to complications linked with that initial injury. As noted by Nick Shook of the NFL's website and Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Bakhtiari has not been a full participant in drills during May's organized team activities as he works to return to his best form.

