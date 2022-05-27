Flood Watch issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Amherst A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Amherst County through 515 PM EDT At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oronoco, or near Forks Of Buffalo. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forks Of Buffalo Oronoco and Alto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO