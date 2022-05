Are you keeping your garden design stuck at a particular level of natural plant succession, or have you even thought about where it fits?. This was my Monday morning mull, while sliding through Mississippi aboard the fabled City of New Orleans train. I had been on an intense tour of over a hundred unique small gardens in an older part of Memphis where people are free to garden as they please. Which, given permission and celebrated by their neighborhood garden club, they do with gusto.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO