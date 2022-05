The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for the Eastern Conference Finals for the third year in a row. After sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, the Lightning look poised to return to the Stanley Cup Finals, though they’ll have to take on the winner of the Canes-Rangers series first. The Lightning provided an injury update after Sunday’s practice, and the news on Brayden Point, or lack thereof, should concern fans in Tampa. According to Eduardo Encina, Point was not on the ice for practice.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO