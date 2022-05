At the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, BMW presented color-changing paint to the world. Thereafter, we exclusively discovered that this tech will soon be making its way to more cars than just the iX. More recently, BMW has shown that the innovative technology can even be controlled by the power of thought. Before we get too carried away, we need to clarify that this color-changing idea is made possible through a special kind of film, not actual paint. This leads us to today's discovery. CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered another patent filed at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA), and it suggests an altogether new application for this so-called electronic paper.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO