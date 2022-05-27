ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Reporter’s Notebook: A Return to Pre-Pandemic Music ‘Heaven’

By Justin Chapman
pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d be forgiven for thinking the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened—and isn’t still raging on right now—at last Saturday’s Just Like Heaven music festival at the Brookside Golf Course in the Arroyo Seco. Of the more than 30,000 people in attendance, roughly less than 2 percent wore masks and the mosh...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pasadena, CA
Health
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years, has died at age 60. Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band's posts said. “Fletch...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santigold
Person
Rich Brian
Person
Morrissey
Person
Pelle Almqvist
The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Dinosaur Jr. Doc Freakscene Captures A Legendary Rock Band’s Sound And Fury

“I don’t know where people get this idea that it’s supposed to be fun or something to play music,” J Mascis says in his signature hyper-relaxed drawl, near the beginning of the new documentary Freakscene: The Story Of Dinosaur Jr. “That seems to hinder a lot of people: ‘Well it’s not fun, why should I do it?’ That never occurred to us that it’s supposed to be fun. It’s just, music was really important and we wanted to do it.”
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Pandemic#Omicron#Aeg Goldenvoice#Coachella#Interpol#Modest Mouse#The Shins Bloc Party#Hives
Ultimate Classic Rock

When the Steve Miller Band Reached a New Peak With ‘Book of Dreams’

The Steve Miller Band's Book of Dreams was the culmination of what could only be called a dream period for the guitarist and his cohorts. Riding high on the platinum success of 1973's The Joker, Miller — who'd been hard at it on his own since 1968 and, truthfully, well before that — took an unusual and perhaps career-threatening step. After recording and releasing eight albums in a little more than five years, and spending 250 days and nights on the road, he was feeling burned out. An initial attempt to follow up The Joker flamed out. So in 1975, Miller informed his booking agent that he'd be taking a year off the road to focus on songwriting and recording. He set up shop in the Northern California city of Novato, with an 8-track recording set-up and was joined by bassist Lonnie Turner and drummer Gary Mallaber.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy