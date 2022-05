Arizona-based marijuana brand Good Things Coming launched four new flower strains on Friday, May 20, at all Sol Flower dispensaries in Arizona. The four new strains are:. Devil Driver – It’s only up from here with our hand trimmed, sun-grown flower with diverse cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Bred by Tiki Madman in collaboration with Clearwater Genetics. This special strain is a cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver and puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. Inhale excellence and welcome to the good life.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO