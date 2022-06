The Nashville Police Department strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and remove the keys. So far this year, 625 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. More than 70% of all guns reported stolen in 2022 (873) were taken from vehicles. Last week, 21 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO