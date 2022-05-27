Thanks to Kent County Commissioners for Senior Housing in Millington

Friends of Wye Mill, Inc. has announced that its 2022 Wheat Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18 at the Wye Grist Mill in Wye Mills, Maryland. Festivities will continue throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mill will celebrate its 340th year of operation using water power and 140-year old millstones to grind wheat into flour that festival goers can purchase for their next batch of muffins and pancakes. Other types of stone ground artisanal flour (Einkorn, rye, barley, buckwheat), corn meal, and grits, as well as pottery, local jams, jellies, maple syrup, and mill memorabilia are also available for purchase. A free 340th year commemorative gift will be available with purchases of $8 or more (while supplies last, limit one per family).
