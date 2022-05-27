ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Thanks to Kent County Commissioners for Senior Housing in Millington

By Letter to Editor
chestertownspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kent County Commission on Aging would like to take this opportunity to thank the Commissioners of Kent County...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 1

chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: Why We Filed Suit Against MDE Over Lakeside

On Friday afternoon, The Talbot Integrity Project, ten other citizens, and I filed suit against the Maryland Department of Environment (“MDE”) over its failure to do what’s right at the Lakeside project down in Trappe. We are seeking a court order compelling MDE to honor a decision of the County Planning Commission, and to protect La Trappe Creek from even more pollution flowing from Lakeside’s sewerage.
TRAPPE, MD
chestertownspy.org

Spy Report: Digging to Find Caroline County

It must be confessed upfront that the Spy only knew about an archaeological dig taking place in Caroline County this Memorial Day weekend because a cousin had emailed this writer from North Carolina that she was on her way to Denton to participate. It seems like most archaeological fieldwork is...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

A Mid-Shore Place in Transition: A Chat with Dennis De Shields on Bellevue and its Future

Perhaps the only way that most visitors to Talbot County might remember the town of Bellevue is because it is one of two destinations using the famed Oxford-Bellevue ferry. For eight months out of the year, locals and tourists gather across from the Robert Morris Inn to take the brief crossing over the Tred Avon River to the tiny hamlet several times a day to take in some of the most iconic images of the Mid-Shore’s waterscapes and boat traffic. And while most passengers quickly jump back into their cars and drive off to St. Michaels, they do notice, at least for a few moments, that Bellevue has a real sense of place.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

PACE Your Life provides medical and social services for seniors

PACE Your Life, a comprehensive medical and social services program for nursing home-eligible adults 55 and older who reside in their home, opened its doors at the Milford Wellness Village May 20 and is now accepting participants to enroll in the all-inclusive program. PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive...
MILFORD, DE
fox5dc.com

State may remove Prince George's County school board chair

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Education has taken steps to remove the appointed school board chair in Prince George’s County. This week, the state board voted to issue charges of removal for Dr. Juanita Miller, according to Lora Rakowski, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

SDARJ scholarship goes to Sussex Central grad

Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Wicomico Co.

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week. We’re told the Show Me $1,000,000 ticket was sold at Goose Creek #03, 24948 Ocean Gateway, in Mardela Springs. The player claimed the winning prize last week.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Off The Bench: Local Lawyers by Steve Rideout

When I started to practice law on my own, much of my early income came from being a court appointed attorney in criminal matters in the local state and federal courts. I was fortunate to be in a building filled with solo practitioners and small firms, where everyone helped everyone else. I was also fortunate after a few years that the City Attorney needed someone to prosecute the traffic and city misdemeanor cases, and I jumped at the opportunity. It was some of the best training I had because I was trying cases and making plea agreements every morning.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
WILMINGTON, DE
chestertownspy.org

Wye Mill Wheat Harvest Festival on June 18

Friends of Wye Mill, Inc. has announced that its 2022 Wheat Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18 at the Wye Grist Mill in Wye Mills, Maryland. Festivities will continue throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mill will celebrate its 340th year of operation using water power and 140-year old millstones to grind wheat into flour that festival goers can purchase for their next batch of muffins and pancakes. Other types of stone ground artisanal flour (Einkorn, rye, barley, buckwheat), corn meal, and grits, as well as pottery, local jams, jellies, maple syrup, and mill memorabilia are also available for purchase. A free 340th year commemorative gift will be available with purchases of $8 or more (while supplies last, limit one per family).
WYE MILLS, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

New Castle County moves into the high risk zone for Covid-19

New Castle County moved into the high risk zone for Covid-19, acording to a dashboard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Castle County had been in the moderate (yellow) spread category, with Kent and Sussex in the high risk or red category. The latest uptick in cases...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: Our Journey with Andy Harris

I first met Andy Harris in Easton, Maryland in 2010 at an event organized by the then burgeoning “Tea Party” movement. Much maligned and smeared in the subsequent portrayals, the Tea Party was nothing more than a grassroots movement organized around two focal issues: escalating national debt and the passage of Obamacare. The latter effectively nationalized 6% of the GDP and permanently embedded the federal bureaucracy in the sacred doctor-patient relationship.
EASTON, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Law Banning Ghost Guns to Take Effect

Starting Wednesday, it will be illegal in Maryland to buy or sell so-called ghost guns, which are firearms that don't have serial numbers. The new legislation becomes law as the rise in ghost guns is becoming a growing problem for the D.C. region. A Fairmont Heights High School student was...
MARYLAND STATE

