For under $250, this 165Hz 1440p gaming monitor is my favorite Memorial Day deal so far

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

There are some fantastic Memorial Day PC gaming deals listed already across a bunch of different retailers, and for me the Memorial Day gaming monitor deals are the pick of the lot. If you're after a great budget 1080p panel there are lots of options, but the absolute best deal I've found so far is this 1440p HP X27qc for just $240 at HP .

At it's original $350 price point it wasn't badly priced, but with over $100 knocked off that it's a steal, and a whole lot of gaming monitor for the money. Not only does it come with a 2560 x 1440 native resolution—for me still the sweet spot for gaming fidelity and performance—but it's also sporting a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

The reviews do talk about some ghosting issues, which suggests to me that the overdrive settings are a bit too aggressive out of the box. But a little tweaking in the settings should mitigate those issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuZkt_0fsLSs2l00

HP X27qc | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | Curved | VA | $349.99 $239.99 at HP (save $110)
This is a great price for a 1440p gaming monitor, and that 27-inch panel will make for a great pixel pitch, too. It's not the fanciest display, and the bezel is relatively prominent compared to the invisible ones on premium screens, but it's got a great specs list for the money.
View Deal

And then you'll have a 27-inch VA screen, offering a 1500R curve, for that little extra tinge of immersion, at a genuinely fantastic price. The HP X27qc also comes with full AMD FreeSync Premium certification, though I wouldn't get too excited about the potential for meaningful HDR support given its meagre 350cd/m² peak luminance.

That doesn't mean Nvidia GPU owners need not apply, because the HP screen also comes as G-Sync compatible, too. Smooth gaming for all, then!

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

