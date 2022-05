Do you remember what was up in downtown Denver in 2019?. After decades of effort, downtown was finally the coolest spot, in one of the hippest cities, in the most up-and-coming region in the country. Newspapers and lifestyle magazines, along with websites and Instagram stories, were suddenly showcasing downtown Denver and its trendy restaurants, cool bars and clubs, swank galleries, charming small shops, glitzy salons, and on and on. Suddenly, it was one of the places to be in the entire country. People flocked here in droves to soak up all that Mile High magic, and maybe smoke a legal joint or two while they were at it.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO