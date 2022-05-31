ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

13 times Texas police have changed their story of what happened during the school shooting that left 19 children dead

By Mia Jankowicz,Rebecca Cohen,Natalie Musumeci,Azmi Haroun
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKJSk_0fsLJ7lK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vK31k_0fsLJ7lK00
Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steven C. McCraw listens with other law enforcement officials during a press conference outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 27, 2022.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Texas officials have changed their statements about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on Thursday at least 13 times.
  • Police initially claimed a school cop confronted the shooter, but walked that back days later.
  • Now authorities say 19 police were ready to confront the suspect but were called off by a commander on scene.

Texas officials on Friday again made crucial changes to their timeline of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, adding to the lack of clarity around how the massacre took place and how police responded to the attack.

From the initial reports of the shooting on Tuesday, May 24, to the most recent news briefing by Director of Texas Department of Public Safety Steven McCraw on Friday, May 27, police have changed the narrative of how law enforcement reacted to a gunman's rampage in which he killed 19 children and two teachers.

Facing withering criticism from parents, McCraw said that a police commander in charge of the scene — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo — refused to send police in to stop the shooting, calling the decision "wrong."

Here are the more than a dozen changes to details that law enforcement officials have offered since the shooting:

Uvalde Police initially said the gunman was in custody

In one of the first statements about the shooting, the Uvalde Police Department said on Facebook that the gunman was in police custody.

"Update @ 1:06 Shooter is in Police Custody," the department said in a Facebook post on May 24.

The department later revealed that a US Border Patrol tactical team fatally shot the gunman inside Robb Elementary.

Nobody actually confronted the gunman before he went in

At a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, the director of Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw said that "a brave resource officer" engaged with the gunman.

"At that time, gunfire was not exchanged, but the subject was able to make it into the school," McCraw said.

However, by Thursday, May 26, DPS Regional Director for South Texas Victor Escalon said this was incorrect.

"There was not an officer readily available and armed," Escalon said at a press conference.

And on May 27, McCraw added that the resource officer was not even on school grounds at the time of the shooting .

"There was discussion early on that an ISD ... had confronted the suspect. That did not happen. It was certainly stated in preliminary interviews, but often these preliminary interviews ... witnesses get it wrong," McCraw said.

"The bottom line is that officer was not on scene, not on campus, but had heard the 911 call about the man with a gun, drove immediately to the area, sped to what he thought was the man with the gun, to the back of the school, to what turned out to be a teacher and not the suspect," McCraw continued.

McCraw added that the school police officer actually drove past the gunman, who was hiding behind a car.

How quickly the gunman entered the school

Police have been consistent in the details of the gunman's attack on his grandmother before the shooting and his crash near a funeral home across the street from the school at 11:28 a.m. on May 24.

But police initially said the gunman was confronted before going into the school. On May 26, Escalon said that the gunman was firing outside the school and entered the school at 11:40 a.m., leaving a 12-minute window that was unexplained.

But on May 27, McCraw said that the shooter actually entered the school at 11:33 a.m., three minutes after a teacher called 911 to report the crash and a gunman on school grounds.

The gunman did not enter through a door propped open by a teacher

On May 27, McCraw had claimed that the shooter entered the elementary school via a door that was left propped open by a teacher and that they had reviewed video footage of the teacher leaving the door propped.

But by Tuesday, May 31, the teacher's lawyer pushed back, saying the teacher actually pulled the door closed but it didn't lock .

In a statement confirmed to Insider on May 31, DPS Chief of Media and Communications Travis Considine reversed course again, acknowledging that the teacher had closed the propped door when she realized a shooter was on campus, but that the door did not lock.

It's unclear why the police initially cited video evidence alleging the teacher had left the door propped open.

Police arrived on scene quickly but backed off for more than an hour

At the press conference a day after the shooting, McCraw said "Bottom line, law enforcement was there, they did engage immediately, they did contain him in a classroom. They put a tactical stack together, in a very orderly way, and breached and assaulted the individual."

Lt Chris Olivarez on May 25 in an interview with NBC's "Today" show emphasized the speed of the police reaction. He said that police responded "within a moment's notice."

He also said that officers "without hesitation tried to make entry into that school," but were stopped by the gunman firing at them.

But by May 26, police said that the gunman had not been killed by a US Border Patrol agent until 12:40, raising questions of what happened in the roughly hour between the shooting beginning and the gunman being shot to death.

According to new information from McCraw on May 27, three local police officers got to the school at 11:35, just two minutes after the gunman initially entered the building and opened fire. Two of the cops were grazed by bullets as they entered the school, he added.

In this latest description, McCraw said police exchanged gunfire with the suspect until 11:44 a.m. By 11:51 a.m. a police sergeant and federal agent arrived and as of 12:03, there were 19 police officers in the hallway outside the classroom where the gunman was holed up.

Why didn't cops stop the Texas school shooter?

On May 25, Olivarez said, police began breaking windows and evacuating people as the gunman was barricaded in the school until more heavily-armed officers arrived and killed the gunman.

The first narrative did not make clear how long this took. The hour-long discrepancy was revealed on May 26.

When asked that Thursday why officers didn't take down the shooter as he was in the classroom with children, Asked at the press conference why authorities didn't engage sooner, Escalon said: "That's a tough question."

He cited the need to evacuate people as a possible reason, and added in the officers' defense that there was "a lot going on" and that it was "a complex situation."

But parents began sharing that cops outside the school had refused to go in to stop the shooter and restrained parents who tried to go in themselves.

"Nothing is adding up," Jay Martin, a local man, told The Wall Street Journal. "People are just really frustrated because no one is coming out and telling us the real truth of what went down."

One video from outside the school shows police holding back desperate parents who wanted to go into the school and rescue their kids.

One woman, Gladys Castillon, told the Journal that she had been begging police to be more proactive before the arrival of the tactical unit. Officers temporarily handcuffed a mom trying to get into the school, the Journal reported.

The mom ended up jumping a fence and running into the school, pulling her two children to safety herself, according to the Journal.

By May 27, police had new details about the delay: McCraw pointed the blame at the school police chief, Arredondo, who he said ordered police not to engage the suspect because he thought the suspect was "barricaded" and "there were no more children at risk."

McCraw — who wasn't at the scene at the time of the shooting and didn't command the officers at the time — added: "Obviously, based upon the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were at risk and it was, in fact, still an active shooter situation."

He noted that"of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. There is no excuse for that."

"When there's an active shooter, the rules change," McCraw said. "You don't have time."

The Uvalde school district did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

In fact, McCraw revealed that students inside the classrooms where the gunman was firing called 911 nearly a dozen times over the course of the shooting. One girl begged 911 twice to "send police now" after the gunman killed her teacher and some of her classmates.

According to the last timeline provided by McCraw on May 27, police opened the locked door to the classroom using a key and shot and killed the gunman at 12:50 p.m. — 10 minutes later than initially reported.

Questions still remain about the police response

Police have given conflicting reports on the timeline of the shooting, though law enforcement officials have noted that it is not unusual for a more complete narrative to form as police investigate.

Still, Texas authorities' news briefings have often left reporters and the public with more questions than answers. Even as of May 27, it was unclear if 911 dispatchers alerted police at the scene to the children still trapped inside with the shooter and police did not say what ultimately convinced the tactical team to breach the classroom and shoot the gunman.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 27 reacted to the new information that was revealed earlier in the day about the police response to the mass shooting, saying, "I was misled."

"I am livid about what happened," said Abbott, who days earlier praised the response by law enforcement.

"As everybody has learned, the information that I was given turned out in part to be inaccurate," Abbott said. "And I am absolutely livid about that."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 36

Enrique Cubillos
6d ago

spent 35 years in law enforcement the last 6 as a Texas school resource officer and our main and top priority job was securing the school you were assigned to IF those who failed to protect and do their job should be fired criminally charged and civilly sued I fear for my grandkids and my many kids I served

Reply(3)
23
World Without End
6d ago

Yeah brave aren't they pulling their gun and handcuffing desperate, scared women. Meanwhile children are bring murdered.

Reply(2)
22
Charles Martin
2d ago

what did you expect from a state as corrupt as Texas. From the governor who has had an excuse for every lie he is caught in to the voters who put him and Ted Cruz in office.

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared some stunning new details about the communication breakdown during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He shared that, “the 911 calls were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander, Officer Arredondo,” who was in charge of the police response but instead the calls first went to Uvalde police.June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, now linked to slayings of 3 children, 2 adults

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms they believe convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, 46, has killed five more people, three of which are children since escaping from custody May 12. The slain family was from Houston and were visiting their weekend home, according to law enforcement. They were seen alive, earlier in the day on June 2. The home where they were killed was cleared multiple times, as it's within the primary search perimeter, according to law enforcement. But officials said they believe Lopez broke into the home at some point after hiding in the woods."He broke...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#School Shooting#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Getty Images Texas
KHOU

Florida vs. Texas | A tale of two different responses to mass shootings

HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSAT 12

Uvalde school district’s police chief didn’t know about 911 calls coming from inside the school, lawmaker says

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas lawmaker said Thursday that the school district police chief in charge of the scene at the Uvalde school shooting last week was not informed of the multiple 911 calls made inside the building while the shooter was still inside.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
Insider

Insider

435K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy