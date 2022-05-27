ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Avian flu detected in Grant Co.

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

MOSES LAKE — Avian influenza has arrived in Grant County, according to the Grant County Health District. According to Monica Mecham, a spokesperson for the Grant County Health District, four dead snow geese found in Grant County — one in mid-April, the other three in early May — have tested positive...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Comparing Napa, Yakima ag gives a distorted picture

To the editor — I would like to counter the letter of May 27 comparing Napa Valley and Yakima agriculture. I retired from mainline agriculture production, but I am able to come much much closer to the value of agriculture in Yakima Valley than did Mr. Murrow. In Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Colville casinos to add sports betting

May 30—OMAK — Colville Gaming, which runs three 12 Tribes Colville Casinos in Central Washington, announced last week that it has signed a deal with slot machine, software maker and gaming specialist IGT to provide sports betting at the tribes' casinos. "Thanks to IGT we feel confident in...
OMAK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search hopes to find Yakama man last heard from April 26

TOPPENISH — A search started Tuesday morning for a Yakama man who last contacted his family April 26. Relatives and friends of Gerald Wyena gathered at Pioneer Park, on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue, to launch efforts to find him. Wyena told his mother April 26 that he was walking in Toppenish. The father of four usually keeps in regular contact with his family, so the passage of a month with no contact is worrisome.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Human remains identified as Jennifer Caridad, missing since last year

Human remains discovered May 24 in the Granger area have been identified as a Sunnyside woman missing since August. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the remains were those of Jennifer Caridad, 24. She was last seen Aug. 8, a day before an SUV belonging to her family was found at Berglund Lake, where Yakima police said her boyfriend, Aurelio Escobar, shot and carjacked another man.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Memorial Day services in Yakima Valley honor those who served, preserve their stories

Gratitude was the order of the day at Memorial Day services across the Yakima Valley as community members shared the stories of loved ones who died serving the country. As Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma explained in his speech at Outlook Cemetery Monday morning, Memorial Day is not a day to mark the beginning of summer, but a day to reflect.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Adult and Junior Gap2Gap set for Saturday

The Yakima Greenway is set to offer a day full of activities and competition for the whole family at this Saturday's Gap2Gap. Adults will start at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than usual at Sarg Hubbard Park. Then the Junior Gap2Gap will return for the first time since 2019, beginning with the 13-14-year-old race at 9 a.m.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Margaret Adams

Margaret “Maggie” Adams passed away on December 16, 2021 at the age of 86, in Yakima, Washington. She was born to Kimsey and Harriett Chastain on June 2, 1935 in Rossville, Georgia. Despite the debilitating effects of multiple strokes late in life she rallied mightily surrounded by friends and family with her famous southern drawl shining through at the end as if she was “fixin to turn 18 agin.”
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man is in serious condition after exchanging gunfire with police

A 30-year-old Yakima man is in serious condition after an exchange of gunfire with police late Monday night on North First Street. Police spotted an occupied stolen vehicle at 11:57 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North First Street, and the driver fled on foot, firing a weapon at police, according to information from the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s a list of road projects planned in the Yakima Valley this summer

With summer months quickly approaching, local engineering and public works departments throughout the Yakima Valley are gearing up for road projects and other construction. Residents in Yakima, Union Gap and Selah will see several projects aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians and drivers this summer. Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing Yakima infant located after Amber Alert issued

The Yakima Police Department located a missing Yakima infant at about 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning after issuing an Amber Alert. Police initially found the suspect and the vehicle without the child inside, according to a YPD Facebook post. The child was found in Union Gap and reunited with her family,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sally D. Wallace, 75

Sally D. Wallace, 75, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Garden Village Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Moment of blessing planned Tuesday in Yakima for mass shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will hold a special moment of blessing for the victims of the recent mass shootings in New York and Texas. The moment of blessing will take place at Millennium Plaza in Yakima at noon on Tuesday, according to a press release. The event will...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Victims describe Cinco de Mayo shooting that injured five in downtown Sunnyside

On May 6, the Lower Valley city of Sunnyside was shaken by a reckless gang shooting that injured mostly children in the middle of a downtown Cinco de Mayo festival. People were enjoying carnival rides and vendors sprawled across an area spanning Sixth Street to Central Park when rival gangs clashed. Several shots were fired and a 35-year-old Vancouver man and four children — including a 6-year-old girl — were injured.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Police recount recovery of missing Yakima infant

Yakima Police Department Capt. Shawn Boyle shared additional details on the recovery of a Yakima infant who went missing Sunday morning when a man stole the vehicle she was in. The infant is the daughter of Yakima political figure Kenton Gartrell. In a news conference at YPD headquarters, Boyle said...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Chris Sagare

Chris Sagare, 81 of Yakima died May 21, 2022 at Angel House Family Home. He was born May 2, 1941 in Twickenham, England (a suburb of London), to Gerald and Eva (Howe) Sagare. He arrived in Yakima in 1953 and attended St. Paul’s and graduated from Marquette in 1959. Chris joined the Coast Guard and was trained as an electrical technician. He served from 1963–1967 and was stationed in Thailand where he learned his love of volleyball. Other posts included Westport, WA and Staten Island, NY.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Amber “Darlene” Killgore

On May 12th, 2022 our family, friends, and many in the community lost our matriarch who was an amazing, loving, intelligent and giving person. Amber Darlene (Lingenfelter) Killgore passed at her home surrounded with love by her family after a long and very sad battle with Parkinson’s. She was loved by her family and so many others, always giving of herself to all she met. She was forever helping others see and achieve their potential.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lauro M. Vieyra, 90

Lauro M. Vieyra, 90, of Wapato died Sunday, May 29, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy Mae Clemmens

Nancy Mae Clemmens, aged 80 and long-time resident of Benton City, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Monday evening May 16th, 2022. Nancy was born in Yakima, Washington on July 5th, 1941. Her Swedish parents, John and Judith Samuelson, raised her and her 2 older sisters, Alice and Lorraine, on their beautiful apple and pear orchard in Selah, Washington. In fact, Nancy’s life was punctuated by beauty. She was a beautiful woman physically and spiritually despite having survived both polio and rheumatic fever in her childhood. She attended Selah High School and played piano for 12 years for the Selah Mission Covenant Junior Church. For the rest of her life she would play for and delight people with this talent and her unique touch on the keys. This included playing at church, for family and friends as well as volunteering to play at Kadlec Hospital in Richland for patients and staff. Nancy married Steve Clemmens at her Selah church on November 7th, 1958. This wonderful marriage of 63 years to our Papa only magnified her beauty. It was apparent in all the homes our family lived in—clean, fresh, and decorated on the inside, flowers and green mowed grass on the outside. On holidays especially, her home would glow with beauty. Like her mother, she loved entertaining. Christmas was always special and full of the light of God in the decorations and traditional Swedish foods and all of the love she put into every one of these moments. Nancy was blessed with incredible friends that she dearly loved. You know who you are, and thank you for the love you had for her. She was thrilled to be a grandma at the age of 39 with the birth of Carrie’s 1st child, Amy. Following this were 9 more grandchildren including Emily, Bill, Josh, Nicole, Karly, Tom, Sean, Luke, and Hayley, and now 22 great-grandchildren.
SELAH, WA

