Athletics-American Centrowitz out for three months after knee surgery

 4 days ago
(Reuters) - American Matthew Centrowitz, who won Olympic gold in the 1500 metres in 2016, has been ruled out for three months after undergoing knee surgery.

The 32-year-old said in an Instagram post that the operation was a success.

“Back in December I got a MRI showing a small tear in my meniscus,” Centrowitz said. “Tried to put off surgery for as long as possible thinking it could heal without going under.

“Six plus months later it seemed inevitable as a second MRI showed it could be ACL instead of just meniscus. Today my surgery was a success and I should be back running in around three months from now.”

Centrowitz, who also won 1500m gold at the 2016 World Indoor Championship in Portland, was eliminated in the 1500 metres semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

