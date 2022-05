On Tuesday, June 14, customers on the Tahuya Peninsula will experience a planned power outage for approximately 10 hours from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The outage is required to replace nine end-of-life transmission poles identified during the PUD’s pole inspection program in 2021. In order to accomplish this work in ten hours, all of Mason PUD 3’s line crews will work on this project, including a mutual-aid crew from Grays Harbor PUD.

TAHUYA, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO