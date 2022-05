Who: Rock Island (22-6) vs East Peoria (28-6) Outlook: According to the latest Illinois Coaches Association rankings, this will be a matchup of top-five teams in the state when No. 5 Rock Island and No. 4 East Peoria meet in Tuesday's sectional semifinal. Both teams rely on strong pitching and the Rocks will have their hands full against the Raiders’ Emily Compton. The East Peoria junior was a first team all-conference selection after throwing three no-hitters as part of six shutouts during a two-week stretch in April. East Peoria allows just 2.3 runs per game and scores 7.1 behind Bri Despines (Kent State University commit), who broke the school record for most hits in a season.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO