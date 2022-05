SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Shreveport mother says she will not give up the fight of making sure her son’s killers are behind bars. Jared Pelletier was shot while sitting in a vehicle on Prospect Street. His mother remembers the call she received that day, but it’s what she discovered when she opened his wallet that gave the gift of life to others fighting for their lives.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO