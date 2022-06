Mayor Sarno states, “My sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement go out to the victim’s family and friends. More senseless gun violence and the loss of a life. If establishments are not going to operate properly, I/We will move to shut them down in the name of the public’s health and safety. The owner of Saga Lounge has agreed to turn in his license while our investigation proceeds. I remain hopeful that our Springfield Police Department will hunt down the culprit(s) and bring them to justice and that our court system will hold them and keep them off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

