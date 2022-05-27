ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Three former Notre Dame women’s basketball stars lead the WNBA in scoring

By Ashton Pollard about 13 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIb9p_0fsKugU200
Former Notre Dame guard Jackie Young leads the WNBA with 19.3 points per game this season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has been one of the healthiest college programs in the country this century, so it makes sense that former Irish players are scattered throughout the WNBA. But what is even more impressive is the standard at which they are performing once they reach the next level.

As of Thursday, the top-three leading scorers in the league are former Notre Dame players: Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (19.3 points per game), Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (19.2) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (19.1).

Eight games into the Aces’ season, Young is already gaining momentum as an early favorite to win the league’s MVP award. In addition to 19.3 points per game, the Princeton, Ind. native is averaging 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals on the year. Young was the Western Conference Player of the Week last week. The Aces are currently 7-1 and in first place in the Western Conference Division.

Notre Dame earned a commitment from four-star Lake Stevens (Wash.) High running back Jayden Limar on Thursday. Additional information and articles on the standout are listed below.

Punter Jon Sot graduated from Harvard today. He will enroll at Notre Dame in a few weeks as a graduate transfer.

Sports media great (and Notre Dame fan) Dick Vitale and Irish basketball coach Mike Brey met up in Florida this week.

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just one dollar for the introductory first year. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Quote of the day

“We made it. We made the cut.”

— Notre Dame baseball head coach Link Jarrett after beating Florida State on Thursday to advance to the ACC semifinals for the first time in program history

The full recap of Thursday’s 5-3 victory can be found here.

Headlines of the day

What the experts are saying about new Notre Dame commit Jayden Limar (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Five thoughts on RB Jayden Limar committing to Notre Dame (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Lucky Charms: Peyton Bowen update; elite 2024 WR schedules Notre Dame visit (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

The Notre Dame offensive linemen flying under the radar entering 2022 season (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Brian Kelly provides greater detail on departure for LSU: ‘I never ran from Notre Dame’ (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Kickoff time announced for Notre Dame-Navy game in Baltimore (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame OL Joe Alt’s NIL Valuation soars to more than $500,000 (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

4-star running back Marquese Williams down to 7 schools (Keegan Pope, On3)

2022 NFL season: Ranking top players at each position with a massive payday coming (Stephen Samra, On3 National News Desk)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brian Kelly Names 1 Head Coach He Can't Wait To Beat

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world by leaving Notre Dame after over a decade at the helm to take the high-profile LSU head coaching job. And his goals in his new gig are obvious. Appearing on the Varsity House Podcast, Kelly made it clear that the added challenge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Brian Kelly discusses his memories of watching 2019 LSU offense

Brian Kelly was just like us in 2019 — enamored with the ability of the LSU offense, led by Joe Burrow. It was a legendary season that even the best minds in college football stopped to marvel at. Now, Kelly may not have ever imagined he’d be coaching the Tigers in 2022 while watching Burrow go to work, but the former Notre Dame coach is looking to return the program to form under his watch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

UNC vs. Kentucky; Has a leader emerged for Matas Buzelis?

Matas Buzelis is the 2023 On3 Consenus No. 13 player. His recruitment is still open, but things are starting to sort themselves out. “I can do everything on the floor, dribble, shoot, pretty much everything,” Buzelis told On3. “I think my body got better this year; my jump shot has become much more consistent. I play a little like Luke Doncic, Lamelo Ball, guys with size who can dribble and pass it.”
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Notre Dame, IN
College Basketball
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Basketball
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Cause Of Death Revealed For NFL Cornerback Jeff Gladney

The NFL world was stunned today as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney suddenly lost his life. He was 25 years old. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet confirmed that he died in a car accident on Monday morning. His passing is being mourned by family, loved ones and former teammates.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Brey
Person
Mike Singer
Person
Link Jarrett
Person
Dick Vitale
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Beloved College Basketball Player Died Sunday Morning

A beloved college basketball player died on Sunday following a year-long battle with cancer. Justin Hardy, who was second in scoring at Washington University while battling Stage IV stomach cancer, died peacefully on Sunday, his family said. Bob Hardy released a heartfelt statement on Sunday night. Hardy was a source...
HEALTH
The Spun

Son Of Legendary Ohio State Football Coach Has Died

The son of a legendary Ohio State football head coach has reportedly died. Judge Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State football head coach Woody Hayes, has died. Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson announced the news this week. "We are grateful for his support for two outstanding...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsstand#Irish#Las Vegas Aces#Phoenix Mercury#Dallas Wings#Mvp#Harvard University
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman With A-Rod At Game 7 Tonight

The celebrities are out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston with an NBA Finals trip on the line on Sunday evening. Alex Rodriguez, a South Florida native, is sitting courtside for the pivotal Game 7. Rodriguez is at Game 7 with...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Celebrating Carmelo Anthony On Sunday

Today is a pretty special day for Carmelo Anthony. Anthony has now turned 38 as he's another year older. He's one of the greatest players of this generation and has had one heck of a career since entering the NBA in 2003. He's a 10X NBA All-Star, NBA scoring champion,...
NBA
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy