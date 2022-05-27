Newsstand: Three former Notre Dame women’s basketball stars lead the WNBA in scoring

Former Notre Dame guard Jackie Young leads the WNBA with 19.3 points per game this season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has been one of the healthiest college programs in the country this century, so it makes sense that former Irish players are scattered throughout the WNBA. But what is even more impressive is the standard at which they are performing once they reach the next level.

As of Thursday, the top-three leading scorers in the league are former Notre Dame players: Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (19.3 points per game), Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (19.2) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (19.1).

Eight games into the Aces’ season, Young is already gaining momentum as an early favorite to win the league’s MVP award. In addition to 19.3 points per game, the Princeton, Ind. native is averaging 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals on the year. Young was the Western Conference Player of the Week last week. The Aces are currently 7-1 and in first place in the Western Conference Division.

Notre Dame earned a commitment from four-star Lake Stevens (Wash.) High running back Jayden Limar on Thursday. Additional information and articles on the standout are listed below.

Punter Jon Sot graduated from Harvard today. He will enroll at Notre Dame in a few weeks as a graduate transfer.

Sports media great (and Notre Dame fan) Dick Vitale and Irish basketball coach Mike Brey met up in Florida this week.

Quote of the day

“We made it. We made the cut.”

— Notre Dame baseball head coach Link Jarrett after beating Florida State on Thursday to advance to the ACC semifinals for the first time in program history

The full recap of Thursday’s 5-3 victory can be found here.

