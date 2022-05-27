ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 99 Days

By Palmer Thombs about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD0nk_0fsKuJNR00
Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications

The countdown to kickoff has begun as we are less than 100 days to kickoff of the 2022 football season for the Georgia Bulldogs, who take on Oregon September 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. To pass the time before then, DawgsHQ is going to give you a day by day rundown, telling you why that number is important in the program’s history. It could be a player – current or past – that fans have fallen in love with. It could be a game, a play or any number of reasons why that particular day is special in Georgia Football history. We start today, 99 days away from kickoff, with the No. 99.

No. 99 – Georgia DL Jordan Davis (2018-2021)

Some of these are going to be tough to come up with – and we encourage feedback and ideas. However, this one was easy. Jordan Davis has donned that number the last four seasons and made it a special one for so many reasons.

At 6-foot-6, 340+ pounds, Davis was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the Georgia defensive line. He ate up space almost as well as he ate up Swedish Fish and helped the Dawgs be the most dominant defense in College Football this past season – and one of the most dominant in recent memory.

Davis totaled 91 tackles including 12.5 for loss and 7.0 sacks in his four-year career. This past season was by far his best – just what he wanted when he decided to bypass the NFL Draft and come back to school for another year – with career-high numbers in both total tackles (32) and tackles for loss (5.5). He also found his way into the end zone once on a play that’ll go down in history with a 1-yard plunge on Senior Day.

Davis was dominant on the field. He earned All-SEC and All-American honors. He brought home both the Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy, joining only Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald in doing so. However, he was just as well known off the field as a leader and a part of the Athens community. Students saw him as a connection between them and those between the hedges because Davis truly wanted to be one of them as much as he wanted to bring home the National Championship trophy. Mission accomplished on both fronts big fella. So, for all those reasons and more, No. 99 is certainly a special one in the hearts of those that bleed red and black.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Brian Kelly discusses his memories of watching 2019 LSU offense

Brian Kelly was just like us in 2019 — enamored with the ability of the LSU offense, led by Joe Burrow. It was a legendary season that even the best minds in college football stopped to marvel at. Now, Kelly may not have ever imagined he’d be coaching the Tigers in 2022 while watching Burrow go to work, but the former Notre Dame coach is looking to return the program to form under his watch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

UNC vs. Kentucky; Has a leader emerged for Matas Buzelis?

Matas Buzelis is the 2023 On3 Consenus No. 13 player. His recruitment is still open, but things are starting to sort themselves out. “I can do everything on the floor, dribble, shoot, pretty much everything,” Buzelis told On3. “I think my body got better this year; my jump shot has become much more consistent. I play a little like Luke Doncic, Lamelo Ball, guys with size who can dribble and pass it.”
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

WATCH: A practice in the life of Ole Miss RBs coach Marquel Blackwell

Lane Kiffin hasn’t recoiled from the seemingly every-year change to his roster and coaching staff. If anything, he’s embraced it. Kiffin was an early adopter of the NCAA transfer portal. He was rewarded in the 2022 recruiting cycle with one of the nation’s top transfer classes, among them running back Zach Evans, quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
On3.com

Georgia basketball announces seven transfer players on Monday

The Georgia Bulldogs shared big news by revealing the names of seven incoming transfer players for the 2022-23 basketball season on Monday. The Bulldogs will have seven new players on their team via the transfer portal this year, a few less than last season’s additions. Georgia reveals incoming basketball...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Brian Kelly assesses state of LSU football facilities

Brian Kelly is just a few months in as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, and he has not yet coached a game in Baton Rouge. But he is gearing up for the 2022 season. As he continues to prepare for LSU’s regular season, Kelly has put together a wish list when it comes to football facilities around campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#College Football#Countdown#Senior Day#American Football#Dog#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Swedish#The Nfl Draft
On3.com

Dylan Raiola makes 72-yard throw Steve Clarkson QB Retreat

One of the highlights every year of the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat in Los Angeles is the longest throw contest, and this year featured one player running away with the title. Chandler (Ariz.) five-star quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall recruit Dylan Raiola had one of the longest throws at 72 yards, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Michigan commit Raylen Wilson schedules official visit to Georgia

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star linebacker and Michigan commit Raylen Wilson has announced his official visit to Georgia will take place this weekend, June 3-5. He is the No. 75 overall recruit and No. 6 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. commits to Louisville

Los Alamitos (Calif.) wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. made a surprise commitment on Tuesday morning, pledging to Louisville over USC, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting. Moore is the No. 62 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 11 wide receiver and No. 6 junior in the state of California.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Jimbo Fisher 'likes this fight' with Nick Saban

The public feud between Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been ongoing for a couple of weeks now. Now, all eyes are on the two coaches at the SEC Meetings in Destin. Ahead of the meetings, which begin on Tuesday, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum joined Get Up to preview how the situation between Fisher and Saban could unfold.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Jere Morehead shares stance on NIL, transfer portal

With SEC Spring Meetings starting today, there are bound to be several stances that come out regarding conference officials’ takes on the topics that loom large over college athletics. Two of those are name, image and likeness – better known as NIL – and the transfer portal, and we didn’t have to wait for everybody to get to Destin to hear where University of Georgia president Jere Morehead falls on the spectrum of opinions. He shared his with reporters last week during the UGA Athletics Association Board of Directors meeting at the Ritz-Carlton on the shores Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga.
GREENSBORO, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy