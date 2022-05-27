Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 99 Days

Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications

The countdown to kickoff has begun as we are less than 100 days to kickoff of the 2022 football season for the Georgia Bulldogs, who take on Oregon September 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. To pass the time before then, DawgsHQ is going to give you a day by day rundown, telling you why that number is important in the program’s history. It could be a player – current or past – that fans have fallen in love with. It could be a game, a play or any number of reasons why that particular day is special in Georgia Football history. We start today, 99 days away from kickoff, with the No. 99.

No. 99 – Georgia DL Jordan Davis (2018-2021)

Some of these are going to be tough to come up with – and we encourage feedback and ideas. However, this one was easy. Jordan Davis has donned that number the last four seasons and made it a special one for so many reasons.

At 6-foot-6, 340+ pounds, Davis was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the Georgia defensive line. He ate up space almost as well as he ate up Swedish Fish and helped the Dawgs be the most dominant defense in College Football this past season – and one of the most dominant in recent memory.

Davis totaled 91 tackles including 12.5 for loss and 7.0 sacks in his four-year career. This past season was by far his best – just what he wanted when he decided to bypass the NFL Draft and come back to school for another year – with career-high numbers in both total tackles (32) and tackles for loss (5.5). He also found his way into the end zone once on a play that’ll go down in history with a 1-yard plunge on Senior Day.

Davis was dominant on the field. He earned All-SEC and All-American honors. He brought home both the Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy, joining only Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald in doing so. However, he was just as well known off the field as a leader and a part of the Athens community. Students saw him as a connection between them and those between the hedges because Davis truly wanted to be one of them as much as he wanted to bring home the National Championship trophy. Mission accomplished on both fronts big fella. So, for all those reasons and more, No. 99 is certainly a special one in the hearts of those that bleed red and black.