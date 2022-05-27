Newsstand: Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore on offensive line — 'the standard is set'

Michigan Wolverines football’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award last season, which honors the nation’s top group in the trenches. The goal for 2022 is simple: To become the first ever team to win it two straight times. The trophy — which is large in stature, fitting for the position — is displayed prominently inside Michigan’s weight room (the largest weight room in the country).

Michigan offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore tweeted a picture of the trophy Thursday, with a simple message: “The standard is set!! Daily motivation! Time to work!” The tweet was capped off by his signature hashtag, “#SMASH.”

Yesterday marked 100 days until Michigan kicks off its 2022 season against Colorado State. The Wolverines’ team Twitter account posted a hype video for the occasion. Memorial Day is almost here, but 100 days makes it seem like football is right around the corner, which is music to the ears of Michigan fans. The Maize and Blue are eager to defend their Big Ten title.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Jordan Poole is headed to the NBA Finals in his first postseason. Coming off the bench in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, Poole scored 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field and 1 of 3 from long range. He added six rebounds and six assists in the 120-110 series-clinching victory.

Quote Of The Day

“Everything. His work ethic is phenomenal. He’s the type of kid that’s going to be here at 6:30 in the morning and work. He does everything right. He has a 3.8 in the classroom. He’s a leader on and off the field. He leads by example in the weight room. He works hard. He’s a complete leader. He does a great job leading our young guys.”

— Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb head coach Shane Queen on three-star Michigan running back commit Benjamin Hall

