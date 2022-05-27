ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC West to Feature Four Pro Bowl-caliber Quarterbacks

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mkHU_0fsKjIFF00

The AFC West will be led by some of the best quarterbacks in football including Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

By now, it's widely known that the AFC West is arguably the best division in the AFC. What was already a juggernaut of a division improved dramatically this off-season, and the execution will start with some of the league's best quarterbacks behind center.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Aside from the Las Vegas Raiders' acquisition of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, the Broncos' addition of nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson was the biggest off-season move in the AFC West.

A team that lost its leader, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, due to injury late last season was in need of a durable, reliable go-to option to run the offense, and it certainly got one with Wilson.

Wilson brings championship experience to Denver and is one of the most mobile and strong quarterbacks in the league. Up until his injury last season, Wilson started in every single game for the Seattle Seahawks since his rookie season in 2012.

His presence makes the competition in the division a whole lot more interesting.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes will be looking to get his Chiefs team back to the mountain top this coming season after being only a field goal away from making a third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

For years, the AFC West has gone through Kansas City, but now, it's looking like this could be the year it is given a run for its money, as any one of the other three teams in the division are very capable of taking over the lead spot.

Mahomes surely knows this and likely will be more determined than ever to protect the throne.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is perhaps the NFL's best young quarterback, or at the very least, the QB with the most potential and upside going forward.

The 24-year-old was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after nearly leading his team to a postseason appearance, an opportunity that was halted by the Raiders with a walk-off field goal in overtime of the last game of the 2021 regular season.

While that game was a tremendous victory for Las Vegas, as it sent the organization to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, it also comes with the consequence of the chip that is now on Herbert and his team's shoulder.

Herbert has established himself as one of the league's best, and next up on the check list is a trip to the postseason.

Derek Carr, Raiders

Derek Carr, the AFC's longest-tenured quarterback, has much to prove despite being a veteran in this league.

Carr has the ideal offense surrounding him as the 2022 season approaches, and it's up to him to get the job done and get Las Vegas back to the playoffs for a deep postseason run.

This could be the year Carr puts all the criticism to rest and solidifies himself as an elite quarterback in what is the most stacked division in football.

