No. 5 Rider (27-24) vs. No. 3 Canisius (27-23) Date:Friday, May 27. Talent: Mike Ferraro (play-by-play) and Joe Ausanio (analyst) Instagram: @GriffsBaseball | #Griffs | #MAACBaseball. Twitter: @GriffsBaseball | #Griffs | #MAACBaseball. FIVE THINGS TO KNOW. 1. First Pitch. Canisius, the No. 3 seed in the MAAC Baseball Championship,...