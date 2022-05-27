ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Man on 405 Freeway Overpass Causes Traffic Backup Near LAX

NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who appeared to be under a blanket on a bridge above the 405 Freeway in Inglewood Thursday night drew an extended police response that backed up traffic for miles for more than...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Culver City explosion shuts down section of Sepulveda Boulevard

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, as Southern California Edison investigates an explosion in the area. The Culver City Police Department said it was an underground electrical vault explosion, but no injuries were reported. The explosion caused damage...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Driver seriously injured after crash off 405 in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A motorist suffered major injuries Sunday when his vehicle slammed into the right shoulder wall of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood, authorities said. The crash on the northbound freeway, at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Paramedics...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Compton neighborhood hit with illegal street takeover

An illegal street takeover hit a Compton neighborhood in the early hours of Monday morning — but it didn't last long — as law enforcement swarmed in to break it up.Authorities responded after reports of over 200 people gathered at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street in Compton. People were reportedly doing donuts in the street while shining lasers and shooting fireworks in the air.Residents say they're fed up with the almost-constant string of street takeovers in their neighborhood.Neighbors say they feel like prisoners in their own homes during these street takeovers.One home had a wall knocked out...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Driver of Stolen SUV Arrested in East LA Pursuit

A driver was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through the Ontario, downtown LA and East LA areas Sunday night. The driver of a red SUV was seen without headlights on and driving through residential streets, nearly crashing into several vehicles. The driver abandoned the vehicle and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pesticides Prompt Hazmat Response in Exposition Park

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials situation in Exposition Park, after six employees at a legal cannabis operation experienced lung irritation when they walked into work. A number of fire trucks and vehicles could be seen at the scene, near Broadway and Martin Luther...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flames Spread From Vehicle Fire to Brush in Angeles National Forest

A fire ignited from an overturned vehicle in Bouquet Canyon in the Angeles National Forest has scorched an estimated 50 acres of grass and is now 50% contained. The fire was first reported about 2 p.m. at Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita, according to the LA County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Scene Dies at Hospital

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#Freeway#Lax#Chp
KTLA

1 killed in 210 Freeway crash near Arcadia

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA.com

Officer dies in training accident: LAPD

A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Sunday, three days after he was injured in an accident during training. Officer Houston Tipping, a bike instructor, was grappling with another officer in a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy when he fell and “suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury,” the LAPD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
myrcns.com

Victim, 63, ID’d after fatal offroad vehicle crash in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Calif., — Authorities say a man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash involving an offroad vehicle in the unincorporated community of Lakeview, between the cities of Perris and San Jacinto, Friday evening, May 28. The fatal accident occurred in the area of 5th Street and Yucca Avenue, according...
LAKEVIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Freeway shooting victim calls for help at McDonald's drive-thru in Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. - A man was shot shortly after merging onto the freeway in the San Gabriel Valley late Monday morning, authorities said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the victim was shot while entering the Azusa on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The wounded...
AZUSA, CA
KTLA

Teen seriously injured in Rancho Santa Margarita crash

A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
CBS LA

405 Freeway experiences hours-long congestion due to man lying on freeway bridge

Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS News

Tesla driver dead after running off road, hitting tree in Encino

A fatal crash Saturday, in the early morning hours, claimed the life of one person in Encino. The driver of a gray Tesla was traveling at an "unsafe speed" westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of White Oak Avenue, when it ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community about eight miles south of Santa Paula. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy