Laramie is blessed with some stunning scenery surrounding the city. Medicine Bow National Forest draws locals and tourists alike to its hiking trails and picnic areas year-round. One of the best ways to explore the forest and the Snowy Range is along Highway 130, a.k.a the Snowy Range Scenic Byway. However, this gorgeous drive is only open to through traffic for a fraction of the year, closing well before winter can hit the mountains with torrential snowstorms. But good news - as of May 24, the highway has reopened for travel.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO