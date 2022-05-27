N.J. needs a skilled workforce to take on the projects funded by the $1T infrastructure law

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is trying to turn his New Jersey turf into a family garden as he seeks to plant his son in the House of Representatives seat he once held himself. Despite a purview that ostensibly spans the planet, sources tell The Daily Beast that the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee remains intensely focused on the 62 square miles of his native Hudson County. And with his old ally Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) retiring this year from the congressional district encompassing the county’s major population centers—the district the senator himself represented between 1993 and 2006—Menendez appears to have decided his son and namesake must replace him.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO