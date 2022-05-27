ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

On the Move: Anna Spangler

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago

Anna Spangler was promoted to creative director for Complete PR, a full-service media-affairs company based...

upstatebusinessjournal.com

upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Mark Gettig

Mark Gettig was named chief operating officer with McMillan Pazdan Smith. He will focus on financial management, team development and support services optimization across MPS’ footprint, which comprises seven offices in three states. Gettig has worked as president of LifeMade, a division of Jadex Inc. a manufacturing company based...
GREER, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: VIVA Chicken

VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie restaurant. The eatery has a second Upstate location on Woodruff Road in Greenville. For more information: Call 864-987-8183 or visit vivachicken.com.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Selena McLeroy

Selena McLeroy joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as financial specialist. She has 14 years of financial-services experience and has served in roles such as personal banking assistant at CountryBank and universal banker at Pinnacle Financial Partners and its predecessor organizations.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Rhonda Clubb

Rhonda Clubb joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as operations analyst. She has 12 years of financial services experience and comes to Pinnacle from Lendstream Small Business Finance LLC where she served as small-business administration officer specialist. Clubb also served as a building-finance loan officer with South State Bank, commercial support assistant...
GREENVILLE, SC
Business
The Post and Courier

Abandoned buildings in Spartanburg County the focus of Wofford study

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — Within a block of Wilbur Foster's home at Seminole Drive sit four abandoned houses, a sight that has become commonplace in the community 3 miles northwest of downtown Spartanburg. Foster, like other residents in Una, is frustrated with blight in neighborhoods caused by abandoned and condemned...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County graduations may create traffic delays downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school seniors are graduating across Greenville County Schools and their ceremonies will likely create traffic delays downtown. Drivers should expect to see delays during rush hour this week as 14 Greenville County High Schools and Greenville Early college graduate their seniors at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is right off of I-385, and Furman University, off of Highway 25.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Dog Tag Found in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greg Butler made an interesting discovery in his front yard, a military dog tag. Butler lives off Belton Highway. He tells FOX Carolina, that while he was raking mulch, he came across what he initially thought was a coin or scrap of metal. Not thinking much of it, he put it in his pocket and continued working.
BELTON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Tacos 'N Tequila Fiesta to relocate to Trailblazer Park

The Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta will relocate to Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest on June 5. The event was slated to be held at Judson Mill but High Spirits Events. The fiesta’s organizers determined it needed a bigger space to fit this year’s participating bars and restaurants, according to a press release.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Hendersonville project is neither smart nor sustainable

There is a $4 million development proposal imminent before Hendersonville City Council for final vote on June 2. It involves decimating a 161-acre farm composed of gentle rolling hills, pastureland, forest and wetlands. The plan to build 461 dwelling units, composed of 300 apartments across 13 buildings and 161 single-family homes is ill-advised, impractical and, frankly, insane. This means that 900-plus cars a day would empty onto a 20-foot-wide minor thoroughfare, a road that now sees perhaps 15-25 cars twice a day. Of course, the plan to fit all these cars is to widen the road to 70 feet. This will involve clear-cutting a 50-foot-wide swath of first-growth mature trees in the forest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Unique bridge in Gaffney getting renovations for safety

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Good news for anyone who travels over the T-Bridge in Gaffney, it’s getting repairs. The bridge was built in 1919 and Mayor Randy Moss said it’s one of two in the entire world. The second is in Tokyo, Japan. He said repairs are needed in order to keep the bridge safe. […]
GAFFNEY, SC
The Post and Courier

Southern Greenville subdivision along Reedy River approved

The Greenville County Planning Commission approved a new subdivision with 210 houses in southern Greenville County along the Reedy River. However, it rejected a number of other projects at its meeting May 25 as signs of a disconnect between county staff planners and the appointed county planning commission emerged. The...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

New wake law in effect for Lake Greenwood

As summertime approaches and Lake Greenwood is seeing the expected increase in boaters, swimmers and recreational users, Greenwood County wants to ensure that everyone enjoying Lake Greenwood is aware of the new law that relates to boat wakes. The new law, signed into effect on March 14, establishes a 100-ft...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Green Laundry Lounge

Green Laundry Lounge offers in-store laundry pickup and drop-off as well as drive-through and curbside pickup and drop-off. Customers may also use GLL’s app to schedule a contactless pickup and delivery. The business offers services such as wash-dry-fold, ironing, laundry services and alteration with third-party vendors. Location: 10 Mooryln...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville native and Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins passed away at 84 years old. A message on the website for the Greenville native says:. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Brewery opens in downtown Gaffney next to Capri Theatre

GAFFNEY — A brewery serving up craft beer and thin crust pizza has opened in downtown Gaffney. Peach City Brewery officially opened on May 21 next to the Capri Theatre. “It’s a craft that’s halfway between science and art,” said Aaron Burton, co-owner of Peach City Brewery. “We can get normal beer out pretty good, but we like to push the limits.”
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

New floating waterpark on Lake Hartwell opens this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Upstate’s newest waterpark is set to open this weekend and it’s floating on Lake Hartwell. The Shores of Asbury has been in the works for years. It is an RV resort with a treehouse jungle, yurt village, and Aqua Zone located at 1600 Asbury Park Road.
TRAVEL
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate HS class comes together for first time in 50 years

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a special weekend for the class of 1972 at Greenwood High School. “It’s very commendable for our class, the Greenwood High School class of 1972, to once again get as many people as we did to join the reunion this weekend,” said Mary Harrison-Wideman.
GREENWOOD, SC

