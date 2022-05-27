ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Weekend Guide: May 27-30 – Memorial Day Edition

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdWT9_0fsKBjjm00
The statue symbolizing the celebration of Victory Day in 1945 sits adjacent to the USS Midway Museum. Photo by Chris Stone

It may not look like it this San Diego weekend – go away May Gray! – but Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. Re-visit a classic summer blockbuster, taste some juicy goodies in North County and make some time Monday to send a heartfelt thank you to the universe.

Feelin’ the need … the need for speed? Top Gun – in which San Diego played a not-insignificant role – gets an update in Top Gun: Maverick, out this week. Tom Cruise, of course, is back, with Miles Teller as the new hotshot pilot. It’s in heavy rotation at theaters throughout the region, including AMC Fashion Valley and Mission Valley, and two areas with notable Navy presences – The Lot at Liberty Station in Point Loma and the Village Theater in Coronado.

Of course, national service goes far deeper than movie thrills, and some who serve pay the ultimate price. The Midway Museum has a full slate of commemorations for Memorial Day, beginning Friday, from the Remembrance Wall to a meet-the-aviators session. The events, which include music by a U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary band, lead up to Monday’s 9 a.m. Memorial Wreath drop and 3 p.m. national moment of silence.

The Santee Street Fair includes an early start, with the Boy Scouts’ pancake breakfast opening at 7 a.m. For those who prefer to rise later, the free fest begins at 10 a.m. with vendors, a beer garden and more at Riverview and Town Center Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wP6Pz_0fsKBjjm00
Strawberries will be the main attraction in Vista this weekend. Photo credit: @VistaStrawberryFestivalvia Facebook

Enjoy berries galore at the free Vista Strawberry Festival, at Main Street and Indiana Avenue, beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. There’s all the goodness a berry fan could want, plus music, 70 vendors, crafts and contests. Add in a play zone and breweries too and what’s not to like?

What is summer all about? North Park’s Lafayette Hotel gets down to basics with its Sip & Swim pool parties, which kick off for the season at noon Sunday. Break out your best suit and enjoy live DJs, cocktails and more. Tickets, limited to those 21 and up, cost $40. The shindigs take place on several Sundays through Sept. 4.

It’s the first weekend for the San Diego Jewish Arts Festival, which opened Monday. The Lyceum Theatre hosts the free The Dancing Room at 6 p.m. Sunday, while Nissim Black – a hiphop artist whose recent releases have attracted more than 7 million views on YouTube – performs at 7 p.m. Monday at Leichtag Commons in Encinitas. Tickets for the concert start at $18. The fest continues through July.

Comments / 0

Related
coolsandiegosights.com

San Diego’s downtown skyline changes again!

San Diego continues to grow. Over the years, our city’s downtown skyline keeps changing, becoming wider, denser, more varied. Some of the new construction has been along the waterfront. I was out on a slow Embarcadero walk today when my eyes did a double take. I couldn’t believe how...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Memorial Day events across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Coronado, CA
Society
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
Coronado, CA
Government
thevistapress.com

Movies In The Park 2022 Schedule

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The “berry” sweet Vista Strawberry Festival!

Could the Vista Strawberry Festival be the largest, most popular street festival in all of San Diego County? From what I saw today, it might well be! It is the largest strawberry festival in these parts!. All of downtown Vista–nearly every street it seemed–was closed to traffic and packed with...
VISTA, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Dog Parks in San Diego

Balboa Park, Hotel del Coronado, and SeaWorld are only some of the amazing places you can visit in San Diego. However, for pup owners, the question is a bit different – where can I take my dog for a safe walk?. This is a question asked by both travelers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Miles Teller
San Diego weekly Reader

The city-owned land east of La Jolla disappears

Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
CBS 8

Drivers perform dangerous stunt in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous scene caught on camera – drivers taking over a popular Mission valley intersection, doing donuts with people stand inches away from the skidding cars. San Diego Police say they started getting 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. “They have the road and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Arts Festival#Point Loma#San Diego Weekend Guide#Amc Fashion Valley#Navy#The Village Theater#The Midway Museum#U S Coast Guard#The Santee Street Fair#The Boy Scouts#Riverview
gbsan.com

San Diego Events Calendar

The San Diego County Fair returns as “Heroes Re-Unite!”. The Greatest Collection of Orchestral Musicians in North America back together again, on one stage. All in Del Mar. June 10 – June 18. Happy 100th Birthday Judy!. Worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday with an uncanny recreation of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day 2022

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will experience closures Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
coolsandiegosights.com

Flags, flavor and fun at the Santee Street Fair!

The annual Santee Street Fair returned to East County today!. I rode the San Diego Trolley up to Santee Trolley Square to enjoy an event I hadn’t previously experienced. The festival began with the presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. In addition to youthful dancing and martial arts demonstrations, a Gold Star family took to the main stage. They were thanked for their sacrifice with a standing ovation.
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

3 Roots Officially Opens, Nearly 600 Homes Already Sold

Developers of the expansive 3 Roots residential project in Sorrento Mesa are just now officially opening the community despite having sold nearly 600 homes since construction started last summer. Developed by a partnership of Lennar, Shea Homes and California West, 3 Roots will ultimately have about 1,800 homes, including an...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy