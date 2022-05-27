ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne Memorial Day Weekend

By Mat Murdock
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have made it to another weekend, but we've also made it to a super, mega, fantastic holiday weekend. AND, it's the first holiday of the summer! So I can officially say it's summer now! Just, don't look at the projected snow in the forecast for parts of Southeast Wyoming, will...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Laramie Live

Where to Find Summer Fun For Laramie Kids: Camps, Activities, and More

June 3 marks the end of Laramie's school year. Kids everywhere are waiting for that final bell to ring, while parents are starting to wonder how they'll keep their children busy for three months. The good news is there are a ton of summer camps and other activities happening in Laramie this year! Here's a lineup of where your kids can have summer adventures in the Gem City:
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Morning Show Interview: Burns Day

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kayla Madler, President of the Burns Lions Club, spoke with Wyoming News Now on May 30, 2022, about the return of Burns Day and the community’s wide variety of activities can enjoy during the all-day event. The second annual Burns Day will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with a pancake breakfast, and last until 11 p.m.
BURNS, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Frontier Days Ranks on List of Best Things to Do in U.S. This Summer

The unofficial start of summer is here as Memorial Day Weekend is upon us! Not only that, but we are now less than two months away from the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the excitement level grows as each day gets closer. But it's not just locals in and around Cheyenne and the rest of Wyoming that's looking forward to the Daddy of 'Em All, so is the rest of the country. Especially since it's one of the 'Best Things to Do in the U.S.A. This Summer.'
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

5 Fantastic Lakes Near Laramie WY (Plus Boater Safety Tips)

Laramie nestles in a quiet valley between the Snowy and Laramie Mountain Ranges. The Gem City has some of the best scenery in Southeast Wyoming, with our snowy peaks, forests, and stunning sunsets. It's no wonder that so many of us spend our weekends and holidays enjoying the wonders of nature in Laramie's backyard.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Say Cheers! Downtown Laramie Open Container Starts Today

There is nothing like an ice-cold beer to make a summer evening complete. Here in Downtown Laramie, we like to spend our evenings strolling along Grand or Ivinson to partake in local libations while enjoying Laramie's pleasant summer evenings during the city's Open Container season. Today, Downtown Laramie announced that...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Two File To Run For Laramie County District Attorney

A pair of candidates filed to run for Laramie County District Attorney on the last day to file for the August 16th Wyoming primary election. The office is currently held by Leigh Anne Manlove, who is potentially facing disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court. Manlove did not file to run for another term ahead of the Friday evening deadline.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
Laramie Live

Snowy Range Byway Opens for 2022 Season

Laramie is blessed with some stunning scenery surrounding the city. Medicine Bow National Forest draws locals and tourists alike to its hiking trails and picnic areas year-round. One of the best ways to explore the forest and the Snowy Range is along Highway 130, a.k.a the Snowy Range Scenic Byway. However, this gorgeous drive is only open to through traffic for a fraction of the year, closing well before winter can hit the mountains with torrential snowstorms. But good news - as of May 24, the highway has reopened for travel.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
News Break
Politics
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

‘Patriot Fest’ Concert Lineup Announced for F.E. Warren Air Force Base

The F.E. Warren Air Force Base 90th Force Support Squadron has announced the concert lineup for this year's 'Patriot Fest', which takes place on July 4th. Patriot Fest will take place at Warren Adventure Park, which of course is on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Not only is does the show have a solid lineup, but it is FREE! On July 4th, the park will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m. For those with base access, it's definitely a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July.
WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Laramie Live

Remember When Blake Shelton Rocked CFD with Help from Gwen Stefani

It seems like it was so long ago despite being just last summer. But Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 had some great luck of experiencing some great shows for ten days while they played for record crowds. Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Maren Morris, among others had already graced the stage at Frontier Nights and Blake Shelton had the task of playing the final concert of the week and he certainly did not disappoint.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Bluepeak Fiber-Optic Internet Breaks Ground in Laramie

Laramie's internet infrastructure just got better. Last year, Bluepeak announced its state-of-the-art fiber-optic broadband was coming to Laramie. Well, Bluepeak has officially arrived. Introducing Bluepeak Fiber-Optic Internet. In a press release announcing Bluepeak's forthcoming arrival to Laramie, CEO Rich Fish described the technology as "a different kind of provider with...
Laramie Live

WYO 70 Over Battle Pass Reopens for Summer Season

Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass has reopened for the summer season, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday evening. According to WYDOT, crews from Saratoga and Baggs started work on the 23-mile stretch in early May, using multiple rotary plows and other heavy equipment to clear large snowdrifts. "Be...
Laramie Live

Laramie 2022 Memorial Day Closures, Trash Schedule Announced

The City of Laramie has announced the altered city schedule for Memorial Day. Administrative offices will be closed for the day, with normal operations resuming on Tuesday, May 31. Laramie Trash Pickups - POSTPONED UNTIL TUESDAY. Trash pickups typically scheduled for Mondays will get picked up on Tuesday. Additionally, the...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
