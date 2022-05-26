Shooter Detained By Witnesses In Baltimore Charged With Attempted Murder

Cowanda Mills Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A shooter detained by witnesses in Baltimore has been charged, authorities announced.

Cowanda Mills shot a 26-year-old man following an argument on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m. Thursday, May 26, city police said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and bystanders held Mills until police arrived, authorities said.

She was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility where she has been charged with attempted first and second degree murder, and various handgun violations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.