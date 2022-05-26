ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shooter Detained By Witnesses In Baltimore Charged With Attempted Murder

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UiwiC_0fsJwFm800
Cowanda Mills Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A shooter detained by witnesses in Baltimore has been charged, authorities announced.

Cowanda Mills shot a 26-year-old man following an argument on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m. Thursday, May 26, city police said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and bystanders held Mills until police arrived, authorities said.

She was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility where she has been charged with attempted first and second degree murder, and various handgun violations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Dayna Waheedah
4d ago

thank you for the person who has the courage to intercede and hold her down until the police got there.. no let's see if you're recognized by any state or city official it would be nice for your bravery

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Blood Trail Leads Police To Baltimore Gunshot Victims

A blood trail in Baltimore led officers to victims of a shooting this weekend, authorities say. The trail led to the 20-year-old and 22-year-old male victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims had traveled from the 2200 block of Presbury Street to the 2200 block of Baker Street around 11:12 p.m., Monday, May 30, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Man Shot At Baltimore Intersection Memorial Day

A man is in stable condition after being shot over the holiday weekend in Baltimore, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound on the intersection of Fairbrook and Tudsbury roads, just after midnight Monday, May 30, Baltimore County Officials say. Detectives from the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Men, Ages 20 & 22, Wounded In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said. There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Found Phone Sparks Search For Baltimore Man

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Baltimore man after finding his phone in a search near Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities say.Marcus Vann-Garrison, 28, was last seen in the Park Heights area wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and tan boots, according to Baltimore County Poli…
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Corey Lambert, 23, of Baltimore. Original story below… ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Detectives in Harford County have charged a Rosedale man with murder after taking him into custody approximately 12 hours after a homicide that occurred on Monday. At just after 5:30 a.m. on May 30, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to … Continue reading "Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide" The post Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Baltimore Man Who Was Shot In 2009

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a 31-year-old Baltimore man who died last year, more than a decade after after he was shot, authorities said Monday. Theodore Brown was the victim of a shooting that unfolded on Dec. 30, 2009, in the 1900 block of North Wolfe Street, according to Baltimore Police, who say the 31-year-old later died on March 24, 2021. Brown’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of complications stemming from injuries suffered in the shooting. Homicide detectives were notified Friday of the autopsy’s findings. His death is now being investigated as part of the more than 130 homicides city police are working in 2022. Anyone with information about Brown’s shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

83-Year-Old Baltimore Woman Hit By Stray Bullet In Bed Speaks Out Against Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman who was reading scripture in bed was hit in the arm by a stray bullet last week in Northwest Baltimore. Patrol officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Friday to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road. Marjorie Tyson, 83, first thought the sharp pain was a bug bite until blood started to pour from the entry and exit wounds on her forearm. “Sometimes at night you can hear gunshots, but that’s the first time it got that close,” said Tyson. The bullet first tore through the window facing Tyson’s bed, and then ran through her arm. “I...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pickup Truck In Pottstown: DA

A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
ELKTON, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy