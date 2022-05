Home and Away star Matt Evans has been talking about his love of music – and whether a career as a singer could be on the cards for him in the future. Matt, a former contestant on The Voice Australia, joined the soap as Theo Poulos last year. He was recently nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at the Logies – an award that some huge names from the soap world have won in the past.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO