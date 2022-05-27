Monaco Grand Prix: Follow live updates of Friday practice as drivers take on F1's famous street track

Sergio Perez claimed an unlikely victory in an incredible Monaco Grand Prix, with home favourite Charles Leclerc only fourth as Red Bull outsmarted Ferrari after heavy rain led to chaos in the Principality. The race was delayed by over an hour after the heavens opened shortly before the expected start...
Esteban Ocon has hit back after a five-second time penalty for colliding with Lewis Hamilton on lap 18th of the race resulted in him finishing out of the points positions at the Monaco GP. Ocon was involved in a long tussle with Hamilton, as the Mercedes driver tried to find...
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have both avoided penalties for alleged pit exit infringements at the Monaco GP after race stewards dismissed Ferrari's protests. The verdict from the FIA confirms Perez's win, while Verstappen keeps his third place ahead of title rival Charles Leclerc. Ferrari launched separate protests against Perez...
Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull. The Mexican driver, who won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, has now committed to the team until the end of the 2024 season. Perez, 32, is currently third in the drivers' world championship standings after finishing fourth last...
“In the end it is all measured by the colour of the medal you get after the game.” That was Jurgen Klopp’s perspective on Liverpool’s season when asked about it on Friday. Rarely can that ever have felt as cruel as it did in Paris the very next evening.
French police used tear gas against Liverpool fans, stewards tried to hold back crowds with wheelie bins. Sky News has combed through footage from the Champions League final to find out what actually happened on that night.
Liverpool suffered Champions League heartbreak on a chaotic night in Paris as Vinicius Junior's second-half goal clinched the trophy for Real Madrid for the 14th time in their history. Jurgen Klopp's side were hoping to avenge their 2018 Champions League final defeat to the Spanish giants in Kyiv but they...
Jenson Button says Daniel Ricciardo has been placed in a difficult position after the McLaren driver was accused of not meeting the team's expectations. Ricciardo suffered another setback at the Monaco GP, finishing 13th following a crash in practice two. The incident came days after McLaren chief executive Zak Brown...
Charles Leclerc slammed Ferrari's strategy mistakes at the Monaco GP after plummeting from first to fourth, with the home favourite admitting his latest crushing setback "hurts a lot". Leclerc, the fastest man all weekend, had looked primed to finally win in Monte Carlo after leading early on in tricky wet...
