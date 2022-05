Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 357. Louisiana – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 357 near Park Avenue in St. Landry Parish shortly before 4:00 p.m. on May 28, 2022. Reginal Clinton Miller, 67, of Sunset, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred while Miller was driving a 2001 Saturn LS1 passenger car south on LA 357, according to the initial investigation by State Police. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and overturned for reasons that are still being investigated.

