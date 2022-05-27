Large Black Bear Now Spotted in Jeanerette [PHOTOS]

Sam Houston Jones State Park — which has been closed since Hurricane Laura’s devastating August 2020 landfall — reopened on Memorial Day. Brandon Burris, Louisiana State Parks director, previously told the American Press that the 1,087-acre park, at 107 Sutherland Road, looks quite different than before the storms. Four out of every five trees at the park have been removed, even those left standing after Hurricane Laura, because they were severely damaged, he said. Ten new two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabins have been built with features that include a full kitchen, a screened in front porch with a fireplace and TVs in the porch, living room and both bedrooms. (Photos By Kirk Meche / Special to the American Press)

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO