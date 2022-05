NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminded New Yorkers who wish to vote in the upcoming Primary Election that the deadline to register online through the DMV or in person at their local Board of Elections (BOE) is June 3, 2022. Mailed registration applications must be postmarked no later than June 3, 2022 and received by the BOE no later than June 8, 2022 for the applicant to be eligible to vote in the Primary.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO