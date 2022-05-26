ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ohtrapstar Cause of Death Tragic; Rising Rapper Was 23

By Mike Stevenson
musictimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnesto Enrique Carralero, popularly known for his stage name ohtrapstar, has tragically passed away at the age of 23 after a shocking car accident. According to People Magazine, the up-and-coming musician was among three victims who died after their car crashed into a property in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday...

www.musictimes.com

HipHopDX.com

Lil Pump's Cousin OhTrapstar Among 3 Dead In Miami Car Crash

Lil Pump’s cousin OhTrapstar died on Wednesday (May 25), along with three other people, after their car flipped over and crashed into a Miami duplex. Per WSVN, The vehicle burst into flames upon impact and left two additional people injured. City of Miami Police identified the deceased as 23-year-old Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 22-year-old Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, and 23-year-old Ernesto Enrique Carralero, who released music under the moniker OhTrapstar.
