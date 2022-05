Denver is tightening its gun laws amid surging crime and ahead of what some local leaders predict will be a violent summer. Driving the news: Denver leaders on Monday passed Mayor Michael Hancock's plan to ban concealed-carry weapons in any building or portion of a building that is owned, leased by or to the city — in the name of public safety.The ordinance, which goes into effect upon Hancock's expected signature, also prohibits permit holders from carrying guns in Denver's urban and mountain parks. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin after signage is posted at public entrances of buildings and...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO