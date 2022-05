Our lives are full of pilgrimages of different shapes, sizes and meanings. The daily commute to work, a walk to school, a trip to the big Tesco. In many ways life itself is a pilgrimage – you begin the epic journey at birth and travel valiantly through puberty, property, heartbreaks and hangovers until reaching the finish line wiser and wearier. One of the annual journeys that over 100,000 rockers make here in the UK is to a field in the East midlands with a group of giddy mates. Like all festival pilgrimages, the one to Download is one of new friendships and acute back pain from carrying too much booze.

