Juneteenth in Atlanta just got an extra infusion of Big Energy!. Unbothered, Refinery29’s sub-brand for and by Black folx, just announced the line-up of talent that will appear at The Glow Up, their first-ever live ticketed event — touching down in Atlanta for two days in celebration of their 5th anniversary, just in time for Juneteenth.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO