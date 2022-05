The investigation continues into what may now always be remembered as the other big fire over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2022. A representative from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office was at the Spring Brook Marina on Sunday assessing the scene of a boat explosion that occurred on Saturday. The remnants of the boat were removed from the Illinois River on Sunday. Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire says one passenger was life-flighted to a hospital while 13 others on the boat and a Spring Brook Marina employee were taken to local hospitals. Three others refused treatment. A near-by water skier may also have been hurt.

SENECA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO