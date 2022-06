Just one week left until Girl Scouts hit the water at the Institute! On Saturday, June 4, it’s an afternoon of Nature Kayaking (and a picnic lunch!) as Girl Scouts experience the wildlife and wonder of the wetlands by getting right down and in it! Join us for a fascinating kayak tour through channels and tidal creeks, and get an up-close view of what makes a wetlands such a rich and incredible ecosystem.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO