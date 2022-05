Binder Park Zoo is the latest venue to move us closer to a cashless society. The Zoo has announced you can now buy advanced tickets online at the Binder Park Zoo website. the process has been streamlined, allowing you not only the choice of how many tickets you want but also the type of tickets, and even parking passes can be bought on the zoo's website. Even easier is the system can issue e-tickets that you can have on your phone and then simply scan them when you show up at the zoo.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO