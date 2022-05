The Cincinnati Bengals offense in 2021 was great, even with one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Of course, a lot of this could be attributed to Joe Burrow doing superhuman Joe Burrow things. Just as much though, it can be attributed to the Bengals wide receivers who all played phenomenal in 2021. Their talent has been recognized by Pro Football Focus in their most recent ranking of the top receivers in the NFL.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO