The 2022 Memorial Golf Tournament kicks off this week, and unlike the past two years, golfers and fans alike will enjoy the full experience in and around the course. “There are no protocols that we will follow other than common sense. Those who wish to wear a mask, please, you're invited to. Those that do not, don't, and we're not requiring them. So we look forward to having full capacity at the tournament this year, “ said Memorial Tournament Executive Director, Dan Sullivan.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO