Fort Worth, TX

You Can Buy This Texas Home With a ‘Driveway Pool’

By Jude Walker
 4 days ago
If you love unique homes, have we got one for you. Well, actually, it's not so much the home as it is what's outside the home.

There's a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home for sale in the Fort Worth, Texas area. It was built in 1965. Nothing different yet...but wait for it.

It has a pool in front of the garage.

The Whiteside family owns it and during the pandemic, they had the grand idea of installing a saltwater pool in front of the garage, so they did it.

Here's what it looks like.

The listing warns: "The saltwater Swimming Pool was put in during Covid for their children to play in (please note there is no fence around the pool - WATCH YOUR KIDS)."

Since the listing went out, it went viral thanks to TikTok account Zillowastropes which puts together listings that are "hidden gems and outright disasters."

@zillowtastrophes Goodbye garage, hello ✨cabana✨ #texas #realestate #zillowtastrophe ♬ Sneaky Snitch - Kevin MacLeod

The question from a lot of folks has been, "where do you park?"

The answer is pretty simple. While the garage is inaccessible to cars, there is still plenty enough parking in the rest of the driveway for four to five cars.

If this was your dream home, sadly, you may be out of luck. At last check, the real estate listing shows the sale of the house is pending.

